The Dalles Bridge

With completion of foundational bridge deck work, weekend closures of The Dalles Bridge have ended. A single two-day closure is planned this spring to finish the driving surface with a layer of concrete. Currently, the sidewalk remains closed as additional work continues. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo

THE DALLES — Weekend closures of The Dalles Bridge ended Feb. 28, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Since 2021, crews have been working to replace the driving surface of The Dalles Bridge over the Columbia River, and now a major portion of the project is complete: No more full weekend closures will be needed for this project.