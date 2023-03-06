Sheila Ford Richmond was in Waucoma Bookstore’s remodeled store in downtown Hood River on Feb. 28 to buy a copy of “Pacific Northwest Native Plant Primer,” in which her garden is featured. Owners Jenny and Muir Cohen, as well as employees like Patty Merz, above, worked diligently to move books from the store’s temporary space at Columbia Center for the Arts and onto newly crafted bookshelves last week. The store is now open. Jenny Cohen said a grand reopening is planned for April 1, their 15th anniversary of ownership.