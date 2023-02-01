Larry Teeter.jpeg

Larry Teeter
Steve Castagnoli.JPG

Steve Castagnoli

HOOD RIVER — Hood River Watershed Group is recognizing its 2022 Volunteers of the Year, Steve Castagnoli and Larry Teeter.

Castagnoli and Teeter, who went “above and beyond with their volunteer work with the Watershed Group,” started volunteering as part of its Master Naturalist training. They helped with post-project stream restoration monitoring, attended work parties, and assisted with monthly stream temperature monitoring outings.