HOOD RIVER — Hood River Watershed Group is recognizing its 2022 Volunteers of the Year, Steve Castagnoli and Larry Teeter.
Castagnoli and Teeter, who went “above and beyond with their volunteer work with the Watershed Group,” started volunteering as part of its Master Naturalist training. They helped with post-project stream restoration monitoring, attended work parties, and assisted with monthly stream temperature monitoring outings.
“Hood River Watershed Group benefits enormously from the volunteers that support our work every year, including our board members and committee members, our monthly presenters, and the community members who participate in our planting/mulching/weed-pulling work parties,” said a press release. “We are so thankful for this vital support that allows us to expand our capacity, grow our restoration work, and engage with our watershed community.”
