White Salmon’s water consumption, as well as leakage within its distribution system, has increased since 2014 when the city last introduced water use efficiency measures and goals. But while the city prepares to replace the 14-inch transmission main that runs from Buck Creek reservoir and as it undergoes an effort to draft a 10-year water system management plan, city councilors approved a set of water usage-related goals and a set of strategies intended to reduce strain on the demand-side and supply-side of the city’s water system.
A city staff memo noted that the city’s previous goals of a 1% reduction in water usage and a DSL of less than 25% had not been achieved.
In fact, city staff observed an increase in daily usage by 3.3% and an increase in system leakage, from 29.2% to 32.6%.
At Wednesday’s council meeting, Dave Jepsen, senior engineer with Anderson Perry, the firm overseeing the city’s update to the water system plan, told city officials that it is not uncommon for a city the size of White Salmon to see leakage above 10%. Cities that operate systems that leak this much are required to develop a water loss control action plan.
Responding to council questions, Jepsen said the Buck Creek transmission main has a leakage rate of around 10%, and old uncalibrated meters could also exasperate the problem by creating inaccurate data and inflating leakage numbers.
“If your source meters aren’t really giving you accurate numbers, you need to do something about it,” he said. “That could be a source of your unknown.’
As part of the action plan, city councilors approved a stricter set of goals and efficiency measures in an effort to address the growing problem in the next six years.
City councilors committed the city to reduce the average daily consumption by 2% and reduce the system leakage to 25% or less.
Jepsen presented a few different recommendations to council for consideration. For one, he said the city’s source meters need to be calibrated and said one might need to be replaced.
He also recommended incurring a seasonal rate for water customers, in an effort to reduce demand. As well, the city will be sending out education materials on water usage.
Additionally, the city will consider at least one additional measure to tackle the issue; recommendations range from additional handouts to local rebates for water efficiency fixtures as well as an ultra-low flush toilet program.
The measures and activities will help promote achieving the city’s efficiency goals, according to the resolution adopted by council.
Those same goals and measures will also be included in the updated water system plan that the council is expected to adopt later on in the summer.
The Buck Creek transmission line replacement project is due to commence later this summer, which will include installing a 16- or 18-inch main running along Highway 141 from the Buck Creek reservoir. The city is expected to open bids on the project next month.
