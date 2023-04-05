White Salmon City Hall

White Salmon City Council will soon consider a recommendation by the city planning commission to adopt a preliminary plan for a subdivision of a 4.33-acre property in 31 residential lots.

The applicant, Nancy White, is seeking a designation of local zoning as a planned unit development. The municipal code allows for such planned development through R-PUD zoning, allowed in its current zoning designation, which would allow the developer extra flexibility in density requirements.