White Salmon City Council will soon consider a recommendation by the city planning commission to adopt a preliminary plan for a subdivision of a 4.33-acre property in 31 residential lots.
The applicant, Nancy White, is seeking a designation of local zoning as a planned unit development. The municipal code allows for such planned development through R-PUD zoning, allowed in its current zoning designation, which would allow the developer extra flexibility in density requirements.
This Wednesday at the April 4 city council meeting, councilors will consider an April 19 date for a public hearing for consideration of the planning commission’s recommendations.
The development, named “Four Oaks,” would result in a new intersection on N. Main Avenue which is owned by Klickitat County. As part of the plat application the county is seeking a traffic analysis prior to a final plat application.
Water capacity was one major consideration during planning commission deliberations. City Planner Jeff Broderick said the area is nearing maximum capacity, but once the proposed water main improvement project, which will include the construction of an additional pump station, is complete, the capacity issues will be resolved. City staff are anticipating the middle of 2024 for water system upgrades to be complete.
The applicant would be required to install a fire hydrant as part of the conditions, as well as an extension of a sewer line.
Ten lots within the development are planned as affordable housing, with income requirements being 80% of the adjusted median income, or $63,100 or less. The rest of the development would support single-family, townhome, or duplex options with no income requirements.
A full list of the conditions of approval are available on the city’s website at www.white-salmon.net.
The applicant, White, is a member of the community and is the owner of Custom Interface, a business based in Bingen. She spoke on the need for affordable housing in the state. Gov. Jay Inslee said there was a need for more than one million affordable housing units in the state, she recalled.
“It’s a very tiny drop in the bucket, but it’s a start,” she said.
The city has seen parcels set aside for affordable housing bought up and flipped so that they did not need meet those affordable housing goals in the past, she said, but “the city has assured me there will be covenants built into the ownership of these lots that would keep that from happening.”
She added that her business has seen employees traveling up to 50 miles to work in the area, “so the need is great.”
Community members spoke to the project’s efficacy regarding its affordable housing element.
Resident Kevin Harman objected to the possibility that the city would be paying for water and sewer hookups. A development agreement is being negotiated concurrently with the subdivision application.
Resident Shelly Baxter spoke against the project on the basis of traffic increases that would result due to the development. She estimated 589 daily trips would occur, while a traffic study submitted with the application predicted 292 daily trips. That is still a lot, she said, considering additional development would be occurring in the area relating to the White Salmon Assisted Living Facility project.
Joel Madsen, executive director of Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation, said the planned development is a step in the right direction to diversifying the city’s housing stock and allowing home ownership opportunities for households at lower income levels.
Another commenter, Geraldine Jacobs, spoke to concerns about stormwater runoff possibly occurring on her property which abuts the proposed development.
The council will be considering a subdivision of the parcel only, and future development proposals will come before the council in future considerations and will require additional public hearings.
