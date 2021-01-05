A three-vehicle crash Sunday, Jan. 3 on Highway 26 resulted in one fatality and several injuries.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the wreck near milepost 77.
Preliminary investigation by OSP revealed that a Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Ryan Ranson, 33, of Lake Stevens, Wash., was eastbound when it sideswiped a westbound Toyota Highlander, operated by Michael Becker, 45, of Beaverton, and then collided with a westbound Ford F-350 pickup operated by Michael Nehring, 33, of La Center, Wash.
Ranson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased, according to OSP.
Becker and his three passengers and Nehring and his four passengers were not injured.
Highway 26 was closed for approximately five-and-a-half hours for the investigation. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Warm Springs Fire and Rescue, and the Warm Springs Police Department.
Commented