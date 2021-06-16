The U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Thursday June 8, put the eastern portion of Klickitat County in "extreme drought" conditions, the second highest category of drought severity behind "exceptional" drought. Western parts of the county were measured at "abnormally dry" conditions, to "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions from west to east.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, April 2021 was the 13th driest April in 127 years of recorded conditions in Klickitat County, while 2021 has been measured as the 25th driest year in the same time span, suggesting an earlier dry season this year.
On May 21, Klickitat County was among 28 counties included in a Washington Department of Ecology (DOE) drought advisory announcement.
According to the announcement, A drought advisory provides early warning of a possible drought. It promotes awareness and readiness for water users in areas where drought conditions are developing. Drought advisories are informational only, and include no emergency authorizations or funding. This is the first time the Department of Ecology has issued a drought advisory since it received the authority to do so from the Legislature in 2020.
There are growing concerns for farmers and ranchers in Eastern Washington, according to the DOE announcement. Early observations of crop stress and expectations for reduced yields are being reported, said Water Resources Planner Jeff Marti. Marti said he’s already heard anecdotal accounts of problems from wheat farmers and hay producers.
Commented