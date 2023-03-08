THE DALLES — Election procedures in Wasco County will be faster and ballots handled fewer times with the purchase of new software and a Kodak scanner, approved by the board of commissioners March 1. The equipment will replace a hand-held bar-code scanner currently used to read each returned ballot’s bar code, and will also capture the ballot signature, which can then be checked against the signature on file without again handling the physical ballot.
Each ballot issued by the Wasco County Clerk has a bar code specific to the county and the individual voter. Multiple ballots can be loaded for scanning by the batch, and scanned data is uploaded to state data banks, which will flag a “wrong ballot" for additional attention.
Commented