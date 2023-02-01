The state of Oregon will be making safety improvements on six Wasco County roads as part of the state’s All Roads Transportation Safety (ARTS) program.
Implemented by ODOT in 2012, the program looks at roads, road sections and intersections throughout the state where safety improvements could be made, regardless of jurisdiction. Wasco County road section identified by the program for improvements include Sevenmile Hill Road from Chenowith Creek to Dry Creek Road; Mill Creek Road from Sunset Valley Drive to the end of the pavement; Dufur Valley Road from Dufur Bypass to Wolf Run Road; Wamic Market Road from Tygh Valley to Emigrant Street (in Wamic); and Bakeoven Road from Bakeoven Creek, through the curves to the BPA substation.
All five road sections would be evaluated for additional curve signage and post-mounted delineation and edge line striping.
The total road mileage projected to receive safety improvements is around 30 miles.
According to county public works director Arthur Smith, the project would include a combination of State and Federal funding, with no matching funds from the county.
The initial total estimate is $1,230,641. Federal funds are $1,104,254, with the State responsible for all required match.
Because there are Federal funds involved, the project must meet Federal design and engineering standards, which results in an increase in overall estimated project costs. However, on average, the cost per road section is around $250,000, or $40,000 per road mile, with around 30 miles of roadway receiving a safety improvement.
“As the county representative, I will participate in all project meetings, including preliminary engineering, project planning, design and scheduling,” Smith wrote in a letter to the board. “Once the project is finished, the county will own all the safety improvements and we are required to maintain them as part of our system.”
