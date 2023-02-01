The state of Oregon will be making safety improvements on six Wasco County roads as part of the state’s All Roads Transportation Safety (ARTS) program.

Implemented by ODOT in 2012, the program looks at roads, road sections and intersections throughout the state where safety improvements could be made, regardless of jurisdiction. Wasco County road section identified by the program for improvements include Sevenmile Hill Road from Chenowith Creek to Dry Creek Road; Mill Creek Road from Sunset Valley Drive to the end of the pavement; Dufur Valley Road from Dufur Bypass to Wolf Run Road; Wamic Market Road from Tygh Valley to Emigrant Street (in Wamic); and Bakeoven Road from Bakeoven Creek, through the curves to the BPA substation.