06-15 GOBI Sale.jpg

 Alana Lackner photo

Wasco County Board of Commissioners unanimously authorized purchase the former GOBI building (401 E. Third St.) for up to $3.8M during their regular meeting Wednesday, June 7. The purchase, culmination of a 2 1/2 year county project to address current and future needs of county government, will allow both separation and consolidation of county offices services, with the downtown building ultimately serving as administration and public services for county businesses, and the Wasco County Courthouse being used as a Justice Center.

The change will allow court and sheriff offices to expand, and off-site justice-related services including parole and probation and youth services and to be moved to the courthouse as a justice central location.