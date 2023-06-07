Wasco County Board of Commissioners unanimously authorized purchase the former GOBI building (401 E. Third St.) for up to $3.8M during their regular meeting Wednesday, June 7. The purchase, culmination of a 2 1/2 year county project to address current and future needs of county government, will allow both separation and consolidation of county offices services, with the downtown building ultimately serving as administration and public services for county businesses, and the Wasco County Courthouse being used as a Justice Center.
The change will allow court and sheriff offices to expand, and off-site justice-related services including parole and probation and youth services and to be moved to the courthouse as a justice central location.
Chief Administrative Officer Tyler Stone said committee members had looked at a host of options, including building new facilities, but that purchasing existing office space as the most affordable way to go and allowed services to remain most accessible for county residents.
“There is one space that could meet this need, The GOBI Building on Third Street,” he said. The building is about 38,000 square feet, with current tenants that include the Social Security Administration and a private company.
The facility, being sold by GOBI, is known by many residents as the old Columbia River Bank corporation building.
Jill Amery, Wasco County tax collector, noted the move will, when complete, make for a much better user experience for those needing to navigate county services, from land use planning to taxes.
“This really will change the customer experience for the better,” Amery told the board. For example if someone needs to make even a small change regrading their property, they have from the surveyor to planner to the clerk, all in different locations, and its a very cumbersome process.
“They have to go from place to place, we are the same entity all in different places.” Being spread out also makes for a difficult work environment, and the move will create a better workflow with much greater efficiency, Amery said.
The purchase may also allow the county-owned Annex Building to return to private ownership, Stone said.
A motion to approve purchase of the building for the stated price not to exceed $3.8M, and to authorize Stone to sign that purchase agreement pending legal review, passed unanimously.
Commissioner Steve Kramer stated, “I want to thank the entire team working on this for the past 2 1/2, almost three years. We need to keep growing with our communities, so we can continue to provide them services.”
Commissioner Scott Hege noted there was still a lot of work to do, with no timeline on when the work will be completed. “We hope to move quickly in that direction.
“It would be the first time we (as commissioners) were in a space, along with our staff,” he laughed. “Totally normal, but it will be totally different for us.”
Commissioner Phil Brady said, “The courthouse is a grand building, but a central, county facility will be wonderful. It’s quite a milestone for us!”
