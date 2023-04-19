Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis appeared at The Dalles City Council meeting on Monday, April 10, where he gave a presentation on the work that has been done by himself and the District Attorney’s Office, as well as limitations and challenges faced by the office.

Ellis has been in office more than two years and, as the district attorney serves terms of four years, he felt it was appropriate to give a “mid-term report,” he said. Following his presentation, he mentioned he would be interested in giving similar reports annually going forward, which was a sentiment agreed with by the council.