At their regular meeting on June 21, the Wasco County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency in Wasco County as a result of drought, banning the use of fireworks through the summer. The ban applies to all areas outside of incorporated cities, as cities are given the ability to make their own bans, as The Dalles City Council did at their meeting on June 26.

The county also revised their vacation policy, amending it to remove language prohibiting use of vacation time during the introductory or probationary period, which includes new hires, as well as employees who are promoted or transferred. The amended policy allows vacation time to be used as earned, given there is approval from the department director.