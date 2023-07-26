The Wasco County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Elaine Albrich to the Columbia River Gorge Commission at their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 19. Between the three applicants, Albrich, Mike Ballinger and David Peters, commissioners found Albrich to be most qualified, citing her law background and decade of experience working on land use issues in the Gorge as an attorney.

When Albrich was brought up as a candidate at the last meeting on July 5, there were questions as to her residency in Wasco County. Albrich explained that she and her husband purchased a house in Wasco County last year. Due to the fact that they own other property in Oregon, they originally financed it as a second home, but are now looking to refinance it as their primary residence. However, even with it being financed as a second home, it doesn’t prevent Albrich from living there full time.