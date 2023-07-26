The Wasco County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Elaine Albrich to the Columbia River Gorge Commission at their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 19. Between the three applicants, Albrich, Mike Ballinger and David Peters, commissioners found Albrich to be most qualified, citing her law background and decade of experience working on land use issues in the Gorge as an attorney.
When Albrich was brought up as a candidate at the last meeting on July 5, there were questions as to her residency in Wasco County. Albrich explained that she and her husband purchased a house in Wasco County last year. Due to the fact that they own other property in Oregon, they originally financed it as a second home, but are now looking to refinance it as their primary residence. However, even with it being financed as a second home, it doesn’t prevent Albrich from living there full time.
Commissioners made one additional appointment at the meeting, voting to appoint Kristin Talamantez to the Mt. Hood Economic Alliance.
In other business, the county approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Oregon Youth Authority, as presented by Wasco County Youth Services Director Molly Rogers. Rogers explained the county has been entering into the agreement for the last 28 years, since 1995, and they use it to offset expenses at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility.
The board also agreed to provide the Planning Department with a letter of support in regards to their application for a $53,000 grant from the Department of Land Conservation and Development. The Planning Department paused housing-related amendments to the Land Use and Development Ordinance, pending the outcome of several proposed bills this legislative session. According to Planning Director Kelly Howsley-Glover, the outcome of the legislation is expected to require significant analysis and likely revisions to the Comprehensive plan.
According to Howsley-Glover, the funding will help the Planning Department complete this work between Fall 2023 and Summer 2025, supporting both a public involvement process and noticing, as well as the analysis necessary to adjust standards and identify housing needs for Wasco County. Through this process, staff will work with various internal and external partners, and they anticipate bringing the board final updates in June 2025.
Potential revisions include opportunities for accessory dwelling units, single-wide mobile homes and clear and objective standards for review. The plan is also for staff to speak to the community about short-term rentals and accessory structure sizes, as well as additional opportunities to meet housing needs.
Next, Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) Mobility Manager Kathy Fitzpatrick presented the Gorge Regional Transit Strategy, which aims to provide a roadmap public transportation system throughout the five counties of the Gorge, using cooperation between the individual transit providers in each county. These providers — Hood River County’s Columbia Area Transit, Wasco County’s The Link, Sherman County Community Transit, Klickitat County’s Mt. Adams Transportation Services and Skamania County Public Transit — formed the Gorge TransLink Alliance to focus on Gorge-wide transportation in 2010.
According to Fitzpatrick, Gorge TransLink’s four main goals are improving connections between county transit services, address gaps in public transit routes, improve public education and understanding of transit services and provide seamless, high-quality transit service to everyone in the Gorge.
As part of the development of the transit plan, the public helped identify places needing better transit access, which included Columbia Gorge Community College campuses, Native American in-lieu and treaty fishing access sites, healthcare facilities in the Portland Metro Area and the towns of Lyle, Warm Springs and Trout Lake. Fitzpatrick also said Gorge TransLink had found they also needed better transit to recreational areas including trailheads, wineries and museums.
