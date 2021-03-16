All Walmart pharmacies in Oregon began scheduling COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with the state, beginning March 10, announced a Walmart press release.
As appointments become available, they will appear in the Walmart scheduler at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. While supplies last, vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Oregon, which can be found at govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart ...” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart executive vice president of health and wellness. “We want to help the country reopen, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”
Walmart is partnering with the State of Oregon to help increase access to vaccines for eligible populations in the state. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine, said the press release.
