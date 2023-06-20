Volunteer lawyers in the Gorge are offering free walk-in clinics to help Gorge residents apply for expungement of their Oregon criminal records. The clinics will be open from 3-6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center in Hood River and on the first Thursday of each month at the Wasco County Youth Services Department in The Dalles.

The clinic program got off to a good start in The Dalles on June 1, according to volunteer attorney and Hood River resident Lynn-Marie Crider. She reported that five local people consulted with a lawyer, and several left the clinic prepared to file their expungement requests in circuit court. The clinic opened in Hood River June 7.