Volunteer lawyers in the Gorge are offering free walk-in clinics to help Gorge residents apply for expungement of their Oregon criminal records. The clinics will be open from 3-6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center in Hood River and on the first Thursday of each month at the Wasco County Youth Services Department in The Dalles.
The clinic program got off to a good start in The Dalles on June 1, according to volunteer attorney and Hood River resident Lynn-Marie Crider. She reported that five local people consulted with a lawyer, and several left the clinic prepared to file their expungement requests in circuit court. The clinic opened in Hood River June 7.
Oregon law allows Oregon courts to set aside (or expunge) records of many arrests and convictions after a person has complied with their sentence. Once the record of a person’s conviction has been expunged, it is as if the conviction never happened. When an applying for a license, job or rental, if an applicant is asked if they’ve ever been arrested or convicted of a crime, they can truthfully say “no.”
The process lets people who’ve served their sentences and stayed out of trouble get on with their lives. They don’t have to carry the burden of their past forever, said a press release. Both Hood River County District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen and Wasco County District Attorney Matt Ellis have provided advice and support for this effort.
“Criminal convictions stay with people long after they have been held accountable and paid their debts to society. Convictions can mean denial of housing, denial of school loans, and loss of job prospects,” Ellis said. “Expungements give some of our community members a reset. The right to expungement does not come with a public defender though. Until now, seeking an expungement in our community meant paying an attorney or navigating the process on your own. A free clinic is an essential and welcome addition to our legal community.”
To qualify for the set aside, a person must not currently be charged with a crime. There is also a waiting period, which ranges from one to seven years, depending on the crime. The applicant must not be convicted of a crime during the waiting period.
Certain serious crimes, including sex crimes, cannot be expunged using the usual simple process. But clinic lawyers encourage anyone who has turned their life around to come in to discuss what can be done. Clinic staff help walk-in clients prepare the paperwork necessary to apply for expungement. After a single consultation, clients themselves hand-deliver the paperwork to the court and a copy to the district attorney.
Clinics will operate at the times and places listed below. Service is provided without appointment.
The clinics are a program of Portland Community College’s CLEAR Clinic, which provides the experience, expertise and institutional umbrella that makes the Gorge clinics possible. The CLEAR Clinic is dedicated to increasing access to justice for all and particularly to helping overcome the consequences of disproportionate law enforcement for people of color and low-income communities.
First Thursdays, 3-6 p.m. (started June 1, no clinic in August):
Wasco County Department of Youth Services, 202 E. Fifth St., The Dalles (enter through the front door)
First Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m. (started June 7, no clinic in August)
Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center, 601 Cascade Ave., Hood River (enter off Sixth Street, parking on-street)
