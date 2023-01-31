Mobile Food Bank

Caroline Elliot (left) and Anna Henschel (right) pilot the Mobile Food Bank throughout Klickitat and Skamania counties, providing an important resource to rural communities.

 Contributed photo

BINGEN — Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) is expanding operations of the Mobile Food Bank in Klickitat County with a new route to Roosevelt from 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Thursday of the month.

The new Roosevelt stop began Jan. 26 and the revised schedule includes the following routes: