BINGEN — Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) is expanding operations of the Mobile Food Bank in Klickitat County with a new route to Roosevelt from 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Thursday of the month.
The new Roosevelt stop began Jan. 26 and the revised schedule includes the following routes:
First Thursday of each month in Klickitat County:
• Wishram School, 9-11 a.m.
• Dallesport Community Center, noon to 2 p.m.
• Lyle Lions Club, 3-5 p.m.
Second Thursday of each month in Skamania County:
• Skamania General Store, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
• Mill A-Evergreen Community Church, 1-3 p.m.
Third Thursday of each month in Klickitat County:
• Trout Lake-Mt. Adams Baptist Church, 9-11 a.m.
• BZ Corner - Community Building, noon to 2 p.m.
Fourth Thursday of each month in Klickitat County:
• Roosevelt Pueblo Del Rio apartments, 10 a.m. to noon.
In addition to the Mobile Food Bank, the WAGAP Food Bank Network will retain its permanent locations in Bingen, Goldendale, Klickitat, and Stevenson. The network allows individuals and families in need to receive supplemental food supplies once per month at any of these locations.
For more information on Food Banks and Nutrition programs, contact Janeal Booren, WAGAP’s Nutrition Programs director at 509-493-2662 extension 208, call toll-free at 800-755-1192, or email janeal@wagap.org.
