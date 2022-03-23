Amateur radio operators can again access the Augspurger Mountain radio repeater in Skamania County.
The Skamania County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) has recently returned its Augspurger Mountain radio repeater to service after it was down for a couple of months.
According to ARES, a return to service for the radio repeater restores a capability for amateur radio communication throughout the Gorge, from Washougal to The Dalles.
Amateur radio operators (aka “hams”) use repeaters to extend the range of their radios for incidental communications as part of the hobby, but more importantly for emergency communications during emergency or disaster events.
According to the report, the repeater failed during a power outage on Augspurger Mountain, near Carson, during the December snowstorm. When power was restored, the repeater did not automatically come back online as it should have.
Skamania County Search & Rescue members Barry Wells and Jason Coe volunteered to take ARES Emergency Coordinator Kevin Widener up to the tower on tracked ATVs. Wells and Coe are also amateur radio operators, the group said in the report.
Due to a deep snow drift covering the last part of the road, the repair party walked in the last few hundred yards with a spare repeater, backup battery and tools. The repeater was replaced, tested, and returned to service.
ARES officials said that a solar panel and remote-controlled power switch will be installed this summer to further enhance reliability.
ARES volunteers serve the Skamania County Department of Emergency Management during emergencies and disasters. ARES has a weekly “net” every Tuesday to test communications capabilities among its members and other local amateur radio operators. ARES also participates in more extensive emergency communications exercises quarterly and annually. In an event when all other forms of two-way communication are down, amateur radio operators will provide that capability.
Skamania County ARES would like to thank Skamania County SAR (csosar.org) for assisting with the repair mission, Radio Amateurs of the Gorge (w7rag.radio) for the donation of the backup battery, and Broughton Lumber Company for hosting their repeater on Augspurger Mountain.
For information regarding Skamania County ARES, please see skamania-prepare.org/ares.
