HOOD RIVER — On June 12, the topic of urban renewal dominated discussions at the Hood River City Council and Urban Renewal Agency meeting. In addition to all the city councilors sitting on the Urban Renewal Agency Board (URAB), the Port of Hood River appointed Kristi Chapman and Heather Gehring.
Their first order of business was to adopt Resolution 2023-URA-02, which approved the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget for the URA. In May, the URA budget committee gave the green light to the proposed $6,232,549 budget. The budget allocates funds to the continuation of redevelopment of the Heights District and gives all remaining funds in the Waterfront District towards finishing the Riverside Drive Stormwater Line Replacement. The approved budget will fund new parking, bike paths, roadways, stormwater drainage and other infrastructure projects in the Columbia Cascade District — which has reached its Maximum indebtedness and will no longer collect tax increment. A new limited-time Urban Renewal administrator position is also allocated into the current budget. For a detailed view of the budget, visit the City of Hood River’s Urban Renewal tab on their website.
Along with the redevelopment of the Heights Streetscape, the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) has approached the URA with a partnership proposal to build 30 units of mix-income housing on the Heights. The mixed-income development would be located at Taylor Street and 13th Street. The project already has land use approval and will include a parking garage on the ground level.
“This is one of the first opportunities for vertical housing development in the heights,” said Planning Director Dustin Nilsen.
The housing would help meet goal No. 7 of the city’s plan for the Heights Urban Renewal Area. Staff presented a preliminary draft for an Intergovernmental Agreement between the URA and MCEDD. The draft proposal would “be used as framework for a development loan and to receive agency approval to continue to work on the terms of an agreement to assist in the development finance,” according to the meeting packet. It would call for each agency to contribute a $1 million loan, which would tentatively be on a 25-year repayment plan and accrue interest. Councilors authorized further review of the IGA. Nilsen added that there will be about $30,000 in annual taxes that will be paid out to the agency.
“I think that if we’re talking about creative ways in which to align to the goals of our community...I think this is definitely something worth our time,” said councilor Douglas Stepina.
This is not the first project of its kind to received support from MCEDD, but it does mark the first time the City has been approached to be included. In the fall of 2022, the Leeward Apartments on Clearwater Lane in west Hood River were constructed.
The Westide Urban Renewal District is beginning to take shape. Dustin Nilsen and consultant Elaine Howard briefed the city council on proposed transportation, housing, land acquisition, parks and path projects. The proposed 406.1 acres would generate $146.7 million of maximum indebtedness — amount of funds available over the life of the district, much of it will not be available on day one.
After discussion, council recommended a few minor amendments and additions to the plan which will now be sent to the Planning Commission, County Commission and overlapping taxing districts for review.
One of the changes saw the removal of 67 acres from the Waterfront Urban Renewal District. Urban renewal is an important tool to help municipalities fund projects, but only 25% of the City’s total area may be used for urban renewal. Because the Columbia Cascade District does not collect tax increment funding it does not count towards the 25% total. With the help of Elaine Howard Consulting, they approved the removal of 67 acres from the Waterfront in order to create the Westside District. The remaining 42 acres at the Waterfront will be utilized to finish storm water drainage projects.
Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill came to the council with good news about a potential crisis resolution center. The project now has funding to begin construction with hopes of opening in July 2025. Long term funding for operations is still being sought.
