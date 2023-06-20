Urban renewal graphic

Hood River Waterfront Urban Renewal Zone draft, June 2023.

 Contributed image

HOOD RIVER — On June 12, the topic of urban renewal dominated discussions at the Hood River City Council and Urban Renewal Agency meeting. In addition to all the city councilors sitting on the Urban Renewal Agency Board (URAB), the Port of Hood River appointed Kristi Chapman and Heather Gehring.

Their first order of business was to adopt Resolution 2023-URA-02, which approved the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget for the URA. In May, the URA budget committee gave the green light to the proposed $6,232,549 budget. The budget allocates funds to the continuation of redevelopment of the Heights District and gives all remaining funds in the Waterfront District towards finishing the Riverside Drive Stormwater Line Replacement. The approved budget will fund new parking, bike paths, roadways, stormwater drainage and other infrastructure projects in the Columbia Cascade District — which has reached its Maximum indebtedness and will no longer collect tax increment. A new limited-time Urban Renewal administrator position is also allocated into the current budget. For a detailed view of the budget, visit the City of Hood River’s Urban Renewal tab on their website.