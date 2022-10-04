UPDATE: 9:45AM - the KPUD line crews are patrolling the line feeding the Bingen substation. BPA and PP&L are both responding to patrol as well. An ETR is still pending updates while the crew locates the damage.
If you are without power, please contact KPUD at (800) 548-8357 or log your outage on the SmartHub app.
Klickitat PUD is currently experiencing an unplanned power outage in the Bingen/White Salmon area.
According to Klickitat PUD, a work crew has responded to the Bingen substation and began troubleshooting.
PUD is currently working with Bonneville Power Administration to confirm the status of the transmission line feeding the Bingen substation, according to the press release.
An estimated time of restoral will be provided once PUD confirms with BPA.
