Glenwood’s Forrest Putnam named to dean’s list at Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, OHIO — Cedarville University student Forrest Putnam of Glenwood, majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the dean’s honor list for fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
Dean’s list honors announced at Tufts University
MEDFORD, MASS — Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors is Audrey Becker of The Dalles, Class of 2022. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
