MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has named the following local students to its Summer 2023 President’s List: Nevaeh Gomez and Kiku Le Roux, both of The Dalles, and Jessica Blackburn of Cascade Locks. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
