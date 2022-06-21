Jessika Nañez named to UA President’s List
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Jessika Nañez was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Spring Semester 2022. A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
For more information visit news.ua.edu.
Forrest Putnam named to Cedarville University Dean’s List
CEDARVILLE, OHIO — Cedarville University student Forrest Putnam of Glenwood, majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
Gonzaga University announces Dean’s List
SPOKANE — The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Hood River: Morgan Gabriel and Bryce Salmon
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Katherine Perkins
The Dalles — Jose Reyes Bolanos and Lisa Schatz
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.
