Local students graduate from OSU
CORVALLIS — Oregon State University graduated more than 7,300 students during ceremonies June 11 at Reser Stadium on the Corvallis campus and June 12 at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend.
The number of graduates is the second most in university history, behind only last year. They will add to the ranks of OSU alumni, who have earned 280,013 degrees over the university’s history.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
Cascade Locks: Crystal Denney, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (4-year), Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Paulina Le, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Graphic Design; McKenzie Snyder, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences.
Condon: Annika Rietmann, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Animal Sciences.
Hood River: Joshua Barringer, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Computer Science; Sara Begley, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Jonathan Bolanos, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Wenceslao Bolanos, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Sophie Caldwell, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences.
Isabella Correa, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Mikel Dehart, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Food Business Management; Chester Frasier, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Catherine Frost, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Emily Gallegos, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences.
Carlos Galvez, Bachelor of Science, Education, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Maria Garcia-Toche, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Kyla Guertin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biology; Hannah Hart, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology; Luke Harter, Bachelor of Science, Finance.
Paula Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Zoology; Arleigh Laney, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Environmental Economics and Policy; Pierce McAlpine, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Natural Resources; Travis Moore, Doctor of Philosophy, Computer Science; Jacqueline Oropeza-Castro, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.
Carson Orr, Bachelor of Science, Design and Innovation Management; Brycen Polzel, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Angel Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Natural Resources; Pico Sankari, Honors Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Michael Scotello, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science.
Richard Selfridge, Master of Science, Education; Luke Serra, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Hannah Sosa, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Avrie Van Tilburg, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Aaron Virgen, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.
Casey Ward, Honors Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Digital Communication Arts; Amy Webber, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Management.
Mosier: Michelle Baragona, Master of Natural Resources, Natural Resources.
Mt. Hood Parkdale: Madison Mooney, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Natural Resources; Wade Pickering, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Construction Engineering Management; John Warila, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science.
Wasco: Makenzie Blaylock, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture.
The Dalles: Ana Gonzalez, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology; Lisbet Leon, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Leon Linebarger, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Physics; Katherine MacDonald, Master of Counseling, Counseling; Kyle Mathews, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering.
Michael Middleton, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Economics; Abagail Minnick, Bachelor of Science, Management; Walter Neto, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Daniel Peters, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Celeste Richardson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Zoology.
Maria Robles, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Purin Spitzer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Marketing; Rebecca Stiles, Bachelor of Arts, Education, Bachelor of Arts, English.
Tygh Valley: Kelly Lawson, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration.
Thomas Hochman named to UVM Dean’s List
BURLINGTON, VT. — Thomas Hochman, statistics major, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont. Hochman, from Hood River, is in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
