HR students named to President’s List at Gonzaga University
SPOKANE — Morgan Graves and Abigail Walker, Hood River, have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.
Gonzaga announces Gorge graduates
SPOKANE — The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on May 9. These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.
Hood River: Morgan Graves, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Public Relations, Magna Cum Laude; Alexis Richardson, Bachelor of Arts in INST-International Relations; Abigail Walker, BS in Nursing in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
White Salmon: Brianna Smith, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology
Rebecca Johnston achieves academic distinction
WALLA WALLA — Hood River native Rebecca Johnston, a graduate of Hood River Valley High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Community College of Vermont announces grad
MONTPELIER — Angie Melissa Perry, Hood River, earned associate degrees in spring 2021 from Community College of Vermont (CCV). CCV is Vermont’s second-largest college, serving more than 10,000 students each year.
Bella Dean named to Dean’s List at George Fox University
NEWBERG — Bella Dean of Trout Lake was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Dean is a sophomore majoring in sociology. George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country.
