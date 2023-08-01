Linfield University recognizes Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Linfield University recently announced they had 561 students earn Dean’s List honors during the spring 2023 semester.
The Dean’s List identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least a 3.65 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.
From The Dalles, Isabel Gonzalez-Krueger and Julia McClure, both seniors studying nursing on Linfield University’s Portland campus, made the Dean’s List, as did Cascade Locks’ Emily Sullenger, a sophomore studying nursing on Linfield University’s McMinnville campus.
Of those on the Dean’s List, there were 142 recent graduates, two of which were students from Hood River. Haylee Baker graduated this spring with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, and Andrea Quintana Morales graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Eastern Oregon University announces spring term Dean’s List
Eastern Oregon University named 559 students to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
Two students from The Dalles made the Dean’s List at Eastern Oregon University. One was Ashley Brewster, studying business administration, and the other was Nicole Ryan, studying health and human performance.
