ELLENSBURG — Angelie Sampson, White Salmon, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Central Washington University June 10. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, specializing in supply chain management with minors in food agribusiness, marketing and management.
University notes, August 16, 2023: Sampson graduates CWU
