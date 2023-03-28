The Underwood Community Center is in need of a general contractor willing to take on a project to replace the 4-inch drain lines in the women’s restroom.
Bob Wittenberg, chair of the Underwood Parks and Recreation District, said the drain lines were installed in a way that does not allow for proper drainage to their septic system.
The Underwood Community Center is often host to large parties and gatherings, including sporting events, quinceañeras, reunions, and the like. When those occur, the tax-funded district has to bring in portable toilets, an additional expense to the small district, Wittenberg said.
The Underwood Community Center was originally the Underwood School’s gymnasium and was secured by a merger between the Underwood Community Council and the Underwood Parks and Recreation District through a 2018 voter-approved property tax levy.
To be able to ensure the the community center stays available as a rental space, the work on the drainage lines needs to be completed. It is a top priority for the district, Wittenberg said. The district has had multiple plumbers back out of the project following an initial survey of the issue. They have yet to receive an estimate for the cost of the project.
The work will include cutting and repairing an access hole in the floor, re-routing and replacing the 4” ABS drain lines, excavation outside the building to intercept existing drain lines, and cutting through the concrete stem wall. It will be subject to prevailing wage rules in Washington.
The Underwood Community Center is located at 951 School House Road, Underwood.
Next up on the center’s priority list will be to look at upgrades to the center’s play structure.
Commented