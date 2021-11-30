HOOD RIVER — Two underage White Salmon residents crashed their car into a basin at the Hood River Waterfront on Nov. 29. Officer Eric Foster of the Hood River Police Department received the call at approximately 1:52 p.m. The teenage female driver and her passenger were transported to Providence Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
The driver will be charged with a criminal misdemeanor for reckless endangering another person and a traffic violation for driving without a license. Witnesses say they saw the dark blue Honda Pilot speeding east bound on the gravel road known as “The Hook” when is lost control and went down into the basin opposite the Columbia River. The car stopped about 20 yards past the shoreline and the two females exited the vehicle.
Officer Foster said when he arrived that one of the females had gone back to the car for a personal belonging.
Jose Guzman, owner of Guzman Brothers Mobile Repair and Towing, safely removed the vehicle from the water at 4:10 p.m.
Commented