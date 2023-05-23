Two finalists have emerged in the White Salmon Valley School District’s search for a superintendent.
Rich Polkinghorn, currently superintendent of the Hood River County School District, and Troy Whittle, who served as Columbia High School’s principal for four years until the end of the 2014 school year, have undergone the first round of interviews and were named finalists for the position following a closed session of the board last Friday.
The final interviews with both finalists will occur over a two day period starting May 23 and the new superintendent will named following the completion of the interviews, the exact date to be determined.
District staff and members of the community have the opportunity to provide input in the hiring process over the two days, following the finalists’ tour of the district.
A Spanish language forum will be available with both of the finalists.
Board members will listen in to the forums but it is the time for community members to provide feedback and ask questions of the finalists.
“I think it was a pretty thorough process. I’m thankful for all four candidates for spending their time with us,” said Board Member Tracy Rushing during a May 19 board meeting.
Rushing added that community input was valuable to the board in making their decision. “I think that was one of the main tools we used in our decision making. I’m also thankful for those who volunteered their time to be with us this past week.”
