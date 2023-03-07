Hood River-White Salmon Bridge

Fog hangs over the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — During its Feb. 21 meeting, the Port of Hood River Board of Commissioners approved a resolution restoring the load limits for trucks on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate bridge, following a two-year effort.

The restored limits will be posted at 25 tons for Type 3 vehicles, 40 tons for Type 3S2 and Type 3-3, 27 tons for the SU4, 31 tons for the SU5, 34 tons for the SU6, 38 tons for the SU7 vehicles, 28 tons for the EV2 and 29 tons for the EV3.