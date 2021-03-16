One Oregon State Police trooper suffered a broken arm and another was punched, in two incidents March 12-13 in The Dalles. A less-lethal force weapon and a Taser were used on the suspect at the scene of the first arrest and later at the hospital, and the other suspect was subdued after a fight with the trooper.
Trooper Jake Ferrer suffered a broken arm and Trooper Zach Bohince, who was involved in both incidents, was hit in the eye by the suspect in the other arrest.
DUII arrests and on-foot pursuit have been on the rise in recent weeks, according to OSP Lieut. Les Kipper. He cited the case of a woman fleeing in her vehicle and on foot, jettisoning a gun and a pound of methamphetamine. There was also a report on March 15 of a suspect arrested after a roadside struggle with officers.
On March 13, troopers and Klickitat County deputies pursued a suspect, Brandon M. Roth, from Washington state into Oregon at Biggs Junction, and on to Highway 197. Ferrer reported in the OSP log that at approximately 1 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a backup request for Klickitat County Sheriff.
On March 12 at 12:54 p.m., troopers responded to a reported assault in Hood River, with Dionnte Cloud-Washington, 18, from The Dalles, leaving the scene in a vehicle. The driver lost control near milepost 82 eastbound on Interstate 84 and rolled several times, causing severe injuries to a female passenger. At the crash scene, Cloud-Washington “became extremely agitated and uncooperative,” and attempted to leave several times, Kipper reported. “I told him he was not free to leave and I needed to talk to him about the crash. He attempted to leave, I told him he was being detained,” Bohince stated in his report. “I grabbed his left arm which he was holding over his mouth to put it behind his back, he physically keep his arm in front of his body.” Bohince attempted to grab his right arm and Cloud-Washington was taken to the ground, rolling to his back and throwing punches. Bohince, who was punched under his right eye, reported, “I struck Cloud several times, he stopped throwing punches, I was able to return him to his stomach by pulling his left arm." He placed Cloud-Washington in handcuffs. Cloud-Washington was taken to MCMC and was medically cleared with minor injuries. While at the hospital, a medical blood draw was taken by hospital staff. Bohince said he had noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Cloud-Washington; however, he did not admit to drinking to alcohol. The blood test allegedly revealed a blood-alcohol content of .11 percent, over the .08 legal limit. Cloud-Washington was lodged at NORCOR for DUII, assault II, assault IV, assaulting a public safety officer, aggravated harassment and reckless driving.
Cassandra Rae Clack, 26, of Lyle, was transported to MCMC where she was determined to have broken bones including fractures in her upper spine.
She was transported to a trauma center in Portland because of her injuries.
In the March 13 incident, Roth, 35, of Spanaway, Wash., got into a fight with Ferrer at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, where Roth had been taken for medical examination.
Ferrer first got involved when he set up at milepost 88 and observed Roth’s vehicle speeding and cutting vehicles off and nearly causing a crash. Klickitat County had discontinued at milepost 98 due to reckless driving by the suspect, according to the report.
“One witness called in to report the dangerous driving before he ultimately crashed at W. Second Street and Hostetler in The Dalles. He had not been pursued by police since milepost 98,” reported Ferrer.
Ferrer and Bohince responded to Second and Hostetler, where Roth had fled on foot, leaving a 32-year-old woman in the vehicle. Roth allegedly jumped into an open window at a W. Second Street home, and landed on a man who was napping on a bed underneath the window. The occupant, 59, and other residents chased Roth out of the house and Roth fled to a structure on the same property where he was located by Bohince.
“The suspect ignored multiple commands to keep his hands up and was subjected to a 40mm less-lethal round to his hand and abdomen, which immediately caused him to comply from that point forward," said a report. Bohince and Ferrer are members of the OSP SWAT team and thus equipped with 40mm weapons that discharge hard-styrofoam projectiles instead of standard bullets. Roth was taken into custody. The Dalles Police and Wasco County Sheriff also responded to the incident.
Roth was transported to MCMC for medical clearance prior to lodging at NORCOR. At MCMC, the suspect attempted to escape custody by sprinting out of the emergency department during a point where he was briefly unrestrained for a medical check/procedure, Ferrer reported. “I attempted to prevent his escape using a Taser as well as strikes and kicks as he was physically resisting and swinging his fists wildly at me. At some point in the altercation my right wrist was broken, however, I did prevent his escape and secured him in handcuffs.” Roth was then medically cleared for the additional injuries sustained in the altercation and transported to NORCOR were he was lodged. on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering, criminal trespass in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, fugitive from another state, resisting arrest, and escape.
