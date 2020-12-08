Anderson’s Tribute Center will host its 14th annual “Light Up a Life Tree of Remembrance” service Thursday, Dec. 10, co-sponsored by Providence Home Services/Providence Hospice of the Gorge.
But instead of in-person events in Hood River and The Dalles, as in previous years, it will be held over Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/andersonstributecenter.
For some, the Tree of Remembrance service is the only somber occasion they have during the holidays to remember their loved ones, said Anderson’s owner Jack Trumbull in a December 2019 Hood River News article.
This year, Anderson’s staff hopes to provide solace to all who have lost loved ones by holding the service virtually.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will last an hour.
Mark Thomas, chaplain at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, and Tim Willis, Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel celebrant, will serve as co-officiants, with music provided by Marge Gale and Erick Haynie.
In previous years, names of the deceased have been placed on ornaments and read out loud; this year, names will scroll on-screen during a special time of remembrance.
Those attending the Facebook Live event will be encouraged to type the name of their deceased loved one in the comments so they, too, can be acknowledged.
All are welcome to attend this virtual event.
