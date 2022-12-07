Get to know the infamous ailanthus weed-tree — aka, Tree of Heaven — at a free online webinar hosted by Underwood Conservation District Thursday, Dec. 15.

Tree of Heaven

Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima) often forms dense thickets, and the female tree of the species carries a huge crop of seeds in winged seed pods called samaras starting mid-summer.

You’ve certainly seen this uninvited guest, as it grows all around the Columbia Gorge. Tree of Heaven is very hardy, sprouting up from roadsides, taking over empty lots, and if you cut it, it vigorously resprouts. Worse yet, the tree of heaven is the preferred host for another non-native species making its way across the country: The Spotted Lanternfly, which infests fruit trees, maples, and other species, gathering en masse and squirting sticky liquid, as well as munching beneficial plants’ leaves.