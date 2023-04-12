On Monday, April 3, the Wasco County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council hosted a town hall on homelessness at the Discovery Center in The Dalles. During this town hall, a panel of experts and specialists from within the community each had time to speak, after which members of the community were able to ask questions.
First to speak was Patty Mulvihill, executive director of the League of Oregon Cities, an organization that works with all 241 Oregon cities. According to Mulvihill, they both represent the cities in the state legislature and provide training and best practices.
As Mulvihill has a background in law, she said she had been asked to provide an overview of legal issues that impact how local governments, both cities and counties, can regulate public spaces, particularly in regard to homeless people. Mulvihill highlighted two particular court cases: Martin v. Boise and Blake v. Grants Pass.
Both of these cases came out of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the court of appeals for nine states, including Washington and Oregon, as well as Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. As such, decisions made will affect all districts included in the ninth circuit.
In her presentation, Mulvihill explained that the Eighth Amendment prohibits the government from enacting “cruel and unusual punishment,” and, in 1962, there was a case out of Texas that made it to the Supreme Court, in which the state of Texas had a law that prevented someone from being an alcoholic. Not behaviors related to alcoholism, but rather the status of being an alcoholic itself. In this case, the court ruled that it was cruel and unusual to punish somebody for an unavoidable consequence of their status or being.
This decision was used in the case of Martin v. Boise, in which the city of Boise, Idaho, had a camping ordinance that said it was a crime to sit, sleep, or lie on a public piece of property. This ordinance was challenged by several people experiencing homelessness in Boise.
“What they said was, ‘I have nowhere else to go. I’m homeless, and as a human being, I am biologically required to sit or sleep at some point.’” Mulvihill said. “And so what they argued was that because I have no home and nowhere else to go, you cannot punish me as the government when I’m forced to sleep on public property.”
The Ninth Circuit agreed with the people experiencing homelessness, ruling that if someone is homeless and has nowhere else to go, they must be allowed to sleep on public property, though the government is allowed to regulate where and when, under certain conditions.
Blake v. Grants Pass, which was just settled six months ago, was a case in which a group of homeless people sued the City of Grants Pass for a series of ordinances in which they were, according to the minutes from a 2013 City Council meeting, attempting to “make it uncomfortable enough for [homeless people] in our city so they will want to move down the road.”
According to Mulvihill, the Ninth Circuit said that not only could you not criminally punish a homeless person for sitting, sleeping or lying on public property, but you also cannot civilly punish them, for example, with fines. Blake v. Grants Pass also ruled that local governments must allow people experiencing homelessness to take rudimentary protections from the elements, which could be something like using a thermal sleeping bag and tent in freezing weather.
The other thing they ruled was that in order to claim someone has access to a shelter, it must be real access, meaning there are no stipulations that would keep them from attending. Mulvihill gave the example of a Christian-run shelter having its occupants attend their church on Sunday, in which case a Jewish person wishing to utilize their services may be unable to meet the stipulations. In this case, the shelter would not be real shelter for that person.
Mulvihill explained that these two cases are essentially, at the moment, the only two precedents for local governments in governing homeless people. Because of this, she said, there are many constraints and things that are currently unknown.
“What I would tell you is that this is probably one of the most complicated issues for local governments to handle,” she said. “I’ve been in local government for over 20 years, and I’ve never seen anybody have to work this hard to thread a needle this small.”
Following Mulvihill, Jaime Preston, deputy director of Mid-Columbia Center for Living, explained MCCFL’s role in the community, especially as it relates to homeless people. One of her biggest focuses was on civil commitments, when someone is involuntarily committed to the hospital for mental health treatment. According to Preston, MCCFL detains approximately 10 people for civil commitment per year, but only one or two are successful.
Part of Preston’s presentation centered on the idea that civil commitment is not a solution for homelessness. She explained that if MCCFL wants to detain someone for mental health reasons, they have the burden of proof, meaning they must demonstrate that the person in question is imminently dangerous to themself or others.
“So far, not having a house or living situation is not sufficient legal grounds to force someone into civil commitment,” she said. “Acting unusual, not taking mental health medications, using drugs or not following social norms are also not sufficient legal grounds to coerce someone into treatment.”
Preston also said that MCCFL wants everyone to live happy, healthy lives. They help with mental health stabilization and crisis management, but at its core, the issue is very often whether basic needs are met.
“We all need housing, gainful employment and support to live productive and happy lives,” she said. “And this is why [MCCFL is] partnered with Mid-Columbia Community Action Council on several projects.”
The next panelist to speak was Mid-Columbia Community Action Council Executive Director Kenny LaPoint. LaPoint’s main focus was addressing myths around homelessness and MCCAC’s work. He encouraged people to keep an open mind and look at the data, rather than focusing on narratives they’ve heard or already decided are true.
“We want to be truthful as to what the issue is in our community and tell you that story,” LaPoint said. “This is not a lucrative business that my team is making millions off of … My team is dedicated to the work, I’m dedicated to it, because we believe that people should have better access to housing.”
One of the myths LaPoint focused on was the idea that homeless people are being “shipped from Portland.” He explained that in the most recent point-in-time count of homeless people, only nine were from Portland. He also said that, in his experience, every area tends to believe that the homeless people are coming from other places.
“When I worked at the state and I went to every single county, in every county I went to, they all pointed at the next county over and said, ‘They’re shipping people here,’” LaPoint said. “And it was very confusing at the end of the day, because everybody was pointing their fingers at one another.”
The other myth LaPoint focused on was the idea of “if you build it, they will come.” LaPoint used Wasco County and Hood River as examples, as MCCAC has focused on creating and adding shelter beds in Wasco County in the last few years, whereas Hood River has not added any beds. According to the numbers, Wasco County had a 10% reduction in homelessness and Hood River had a 55% increase.
To finish his presentation, LaPoint encouraged people to focus on being solutions oriented and being compassionate to those experiencing homelessness.
“If we do not believe in our people and work to restore hope in them, then our communities have a lot more to worry about than homelessness,” he said.
The next speaker was The Dalles Chief of Police Tom Worthy, whose main focus was explaining The Dalles’ community policing model, where he explained that they rely on calls and reports from the community and work with the community as a whole in their police work.
“Community policing means that the police department, myself and every member of the department, are standing in front of you saying, ‘Here’s my hand, shake it,’” Worthy said. “Shake my hand for communities, community safety and community policing in The Dalles, help us with our community, help us to be what you want us to be, because we only police by the consent of the public. If you guys didn’t support us, we’d have no reason to be here.”
Worthy explained that community policing is not soft on crime, it is proactive. He encouraged members of the community to call in and report anything they see. He also asked that they be willing to testify if needed. In the realm of homelessness, he explained that homeless people deserve dignity and are not criminals for being homeless.
“I think of those people waking up on the streets in the morning after a good night’s sleep in my bed, and knowing that they’re laying on the sidewalk, or in some camp in the dirt, cold, hungry, thirsty,” Worthy said. “And I think what must their life be like, certainly it’s harder than ours. So we must demonstrate empathy and compassion.”
He went on to say that no one entity can solve homelessness, and though when homeless people commit crimes, the police will enforce the law, the police force cannot be expected to solve homeless people or arrest everyone on the streets.
Worthy also reviewed legal barriers to success, which included Measure 110, which decriminalized many drugs in the state of Oregon. He explained that in many ways, officers’ hands are tied when it comes to people using drugs in public places.
Following Worthy, Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis had a chance to speak. He agreed with the sentiment of witnesses testifying, to ensure the prosecutor’s office could get a verdict. He also explained that his office is very small, with only 11 people, four of which are attorneys, including Ellis himself. He gave the numbers for how many cases the office faces, showing they charged out more than 1,000 cases in 2022.
He also reminded everyone that, by nature, the prosecutor’s office is reactive, rather than proactive. It is their job to see that people are charged with crimes, but they are not able to stop crimes from occurring. In reference to drugs, he was able to show data that proved that after the passing of Measure 110, the amount of drug cases they’ve charged each year has plummeted.
Ellis then said there are a few proactive pieces in play, which come in the form of specialty courts. There are three, two of which did not exist before Ellis took office two years ago. These courts are the Treatment Court and the Mental Health Court. The third court is a family court currently on hiatus.
“There are people that are going through this very intensive court process to try to combat that criminal behavior so it doesn’t repeat itself,” he said. “It lasts at least a year, if you’re a rockstar in it and can go fairly fast, you can get through it in a year. Most people do not, it takes them a bit longer than a year. But it is by no means an easy process to get through.”
The next speaker was Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility Jail Manager Dan Lindhorst, who explained that NORCOR has worked to build programs to redesign and repurpose how the jail is run. According to Lindhorst, there is a measurement for every person that is taken to NORCOR, where they do an assessment of the individual to determine their needs. Once the needs are determined, they work with community partners, which include MCCFL and MCCAC.
He also explained that people who are from somewhere else and brought to NORCOR are returned to their communities once they are released.
“All of us have a very determined effort to see that people in our community are treated decently, that we help them become productive, and that they get back to their families in hopefully better shape than what we received,” he said.
Next was Dawn OpBroek, director of emergency services at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. OpBroek’s presentation focused on the number of beds in the emergency department, which is currently 11. She explained that if one were to add both mental patients and homeless people to that equation, there wouldn’t be any for people having a medical emergency.
Because homeless people often face extreme cold in the winter, being on the streets, they often need to visit the emergency room. Having a shelter can really help prevent that.
“Having the pallet shelter open the last couple of years has taken a huge burden off of the hospital, having the warming shelter,” she said.
She also said MCCFL is a huge help to their efforts in the emergency department and that it’s important to remember that all of the agencies lean on one another and that everything they do is a community effort.
The final panelist to speak was Wasco County Sheriff Lane McGill, whose presentation focused on the Resolution Center, a project that he has been spearheading. The Resolution Center would be a mental health hub for those who need help long term or who are in immediate crisis. They will be able to secure those who need it, and also provide help for those who need to walk-in and get resources.
The center will focus on drug and alcohol stabilization, as well as stabilization for mental health crises. It is also a regional project, the only one like it in the state, McGill said.
“We’re here to set the gold standard for the rest of the state, that’s our ultimate goal,” he said.
Due to the length of many of the presentations, there was a reduced amount of time for public comment. Of those who were able to speak, however, many shared personal anecdotes of crimes they had experienced or witnessed and expressed concerns to various members of the panel. A few people also argued with the conclusions that panel members had come to, expressing beliefs that homeless people were coming from Portland to The Dalles and it was being ignored.
The town hall concluded at around 8:15 p.m., with many of the speakers staying to talk one-on-one with those who had questions or concerns.
