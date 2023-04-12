Jaime Preston

Jaime Preston, deputy director of Mid-Columbia Center for Living, gives a presentation on MCCFL at the homelessness town hall as other panelists listen.

 Alana Lackner photo

On Monday, April 3, the Wasco County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council hosted a town hall on homelessness at the Discovery Center in The Dalles. During this town hall, a panel of experts and specialists from within the community each had time to speak, after which members of the community were able to ask questions.

First to speak was Patty Mulvihill, executive director of the League of Oregon Cities, an organization that works with all 241 Oregon cities. According to Mulvihill, they both represent the cities in the state legislature and provide training and best practices.