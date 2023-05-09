On May 3, the Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance hosted their annual tourism summit at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.
The summit was originally planned for Feb. 23, but was moved to May due to unexpected snowfall. It took place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a variety of topics and panels led by community partners and local experts. The morning featured a focus on local food and ways to promote it, while the afternoon was focused on aspects of tourism including transit and accessibility.
Throughout the day, there was a mix of featured speakers, panel discussions and breakout groups, where those in attendance would split into smaller sections to each focus on one particular aspect of an issue. There were also rapid-fire updates of new community projects, as well as a Native American lunch that included locally-caught salmon.
The night before the summit, the alliance also hosted the “Magic Tour Bus,” which was a tour of the East Gorge Food Trail, featuring stops at the Balch Hotel, Tierra de Lobos winery and Bargeway Pub.
