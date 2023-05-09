Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammara Tippel

Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammara Tippel (left) hosts a forum with Sandoz Farm Owner Mary Leighton (center) and Annalemma Wines Founder Kris Fade. Out of frame  but also on the panel is The Dalles Farmer’s Market Manager Eileen White.

 Alana Lackner photo

On May 3, the Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance hosted their annual tourism summit at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.

The summit was originally planned for Feb. 23, but was moved to May due to unexpected snowfall. It took place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a variety of topics and panels led by community partners and local experts. The morning featured a focus on local food and ways to promote it, while the afternoon was focused on aspects of tourism including transit and accessibility.