2023 Share the Love

Tonkin Subaru of the Gorge chose Celilo Cancer Center as the recipient of the 2023 Share the Love Event.

 Contributed photo

THE DALLES — On Thursday, May 18 staff members of Mid-Columbia Medical Center and Mid-Columbia Health Foundation (MCHF) gathered near Celilo Cancer Center to witness the check presentation from Nima Behboodi, general manager of Tonkin Subaru of the Gorge, to MCHF Executive Director Amanda Evans.

Celilo Cancer Center has been the recipient of Tonkin Subaru’s Share the Love Program for the past two years. This year, $4,600 was donated.