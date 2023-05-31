THE DALLES — On Thursday, May 18 staff members of Mid-Columbia Medical Center and Mid-Columbia Health Foundation (MCHF) gathered near Celilo Cancer Center to witness the check presentation from Nima Behboodi, general manager of Tonkin Subaru of the Gorge, to MCHF Executive Director Amanda Evans.
Celilo Cancer Center has been the recipient of Tonkin Subaru’s Share the Love Program for the past two years. This year, $4,600 was donated.
“We are honored to be the recipient of this award again this year,” said Evans. “Nima and his staff are strong supporters of MCHF and especially the Celilo Cancer Center. This donation will directly benefit patients battling cancer, focusing on each individual patient’s need; we can provide wigs, hats, medications, integrated therapies, fuel gift cards and more.”
For more information about how you can support the MCHF Celilo Patient Assistance Fund, call 541-296-7275.
