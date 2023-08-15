HOOD RIVER — Get ready to tantalize your taste buds at the Tomato & Pepper Tasting Plus+ on Saturday, Aug. 26, 10-11 a.m. at the FISH Food Bank Garden (behind the FISH Food Bank and Spirit of Grace Church),1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. Taste them all, and vote for your favorite tomato and pepper varieties.
Do you have some tomatoes and/or peppers from your garden that you’d like to enter in this fun and free event? Bring four to six washed tomatoes and/or peppers in a paper bag with the variety and your name on the bag to the event at 9:30 a.m. The variety of tomato in each category (cherry, slicing, or plum) and pepper (hot or sweet) that receives the most votes will be named the fan favorite and the gardener will receive a recognition award.
