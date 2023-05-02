Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
I moved to The Dalles three years ago, when I was 73. I didn’t know anyone. It was a gamble, but one I’ve never regretted. I’ve always loved hiking in the Gorge and wanted to be out of Portland. Best move I’ve ever made.
The weather is far sunnier than what I endured in the city. Most nights I can actually see stars. This means a lot to me. The biggest surprise was how friendly and welcoming people are. When I walk around town, people wave, make eye contact, and say hello. When they stroll by my front yard, if I am working in my garden, they’ll stop and chat. Sometimes, if they like kale, they’ll linger by my sign, “Free veggies.” These brief social interchanges are as important as seeing stars at night. I feel welcomed. This is how relationships start. I’ve gotten to know my neighbors and we look out for each other.
For 45 years, before retiring, I was a psychotherapist in private practice in Portland. I led numerous seminars and workshops in Portland, Mexico, Hawaii, and Thailand.
One night more than 30 years ago, I had a dream that changed my perspective on my life. In the dream I was walking in the park by Portland State University. Someone was playing a grand piano. The figure paused, stood up, and said to me, “You are to live in Kairos.” That was the dream. What the hell? I’d never heard the word “kairos” before.
In the morning I called a friend who explained that kairos is a way of telling time. Typically, we use chronological time, named for the Greek god, Chronos, in which time is tracked in a linear fashion as in our calendars and clocks. Kairos is a Greek term referring to a way of looking at time in a totally different way. It means things happen when they’re meant to happen, the opportune and decisive moment, when it feels right. It’s a feminine way of viewing time. This dream moved me to explore Jungian psychology, the meaning of dreams, and the unconscious. I became fascinated by myths and fairy tales from around the world, particularly those for the second half of life.
Stories are like an owner’s manual for how to be a human being. When we listen to a story, we don’t argue with it intellectually. We take in its archetypal meaning without judgment. That’s why we tell stories to children so much. We want to pass along our cultural wisdom. Elder tales are a rich source of guidance on aging. The themes are significantly different than children’s stories.
For instance, we old folks no longer have the audacity and strength to slay the dragons in our lives. We have to outsmart them. Elder tales are full of wit and wisdom, transcendence and transformation.
