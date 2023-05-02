Eyes of an elder May 2023

Nancy Turner, a retiree, teaches at The Dalles Art Center and leads a hiking group for Broads And Dogs. She lives in The Dalles. 

 Contributed photo
I moved to The Dalles three years ago, when I was 73. I didn’t know anyone. It was a gamble, but one I’ve never regretted. I’ve always loved hiking in the Gorge and wanted to be out of Portland. Best move I’ve ever made.

The weather is far sunnier than what I endured in the city. Most nights I can actually see stars. This means a lot to me. The biggest surprise was how friendly and welcoming people are. When I walk around town, people wave, make eye contact, and say hello. When they stroll by my front yard, if I am working in my garden, they’ll stop and chat. Sometimes, if they like kale, they’ll linger by my sign, “Free veggies.” These brief social interchanges are as important as seeing stars at night. I feel welcomed. This is how relationships start. I’ve gotten to know my neighbors and we look out for each other.