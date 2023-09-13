Through the Eyes of an Elder

Gorge elder advocates Laurie Miller, Glenna Gibson and Kim Vogel.

 Contributed photo

Approximately 67% of individuals over the age of 65 will require long-term care at some point. Despite this fact, many of us express a strong desire to age in our own homes, avoiding the prospect of moving to care facilities. The topic of long-term care is clouded by fear and uncertainty, leaving older adults and their families grappling with questions about who to trust and where to find answers.

As a deputy Long-Term Care Ombudsman, I safeguard the rights of those in long-term care settings, including adult foster homes, nursing homes, residential care and assisted living. I work with volunteer ombudsmen who are essential, advocating for residents’ rights, investigating complaints, and educating both residents and staff. These confidential and cost-free services are vital for the well-being of those in care facilities.

Through the Eyes of an Elder

Kim Vogel, Glenna Gibson, Laurie Miller and Britta Willson.
Through the Eyes of an Elder

Kim Vogel volunteers “to make my community a better place.”