Approximately 67% of individuals over the age of 65 will require long-term care at some point. Despite this fact, many of us express a strong desire to age in our own homes, avoiding the prospect of moving to care facilities. The topic of long-term care is clouded by fear and uncertainty, leaving older adults and their families grappling with questions about who to trust and where to find answers.
As a deputy Long-Term Care Ombudsman, I safeguard the rights of those in long-term care settings, including adult foster homes, nursing homes, residential care and assisted living. I work with volunteer ombudsmen who are essential, advocating for residents’ rights, investigating complaints, and educating both residents and staff. These confidential and cost-free services are vital for the well-being of those in care facilities.
The Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman program is seeking volunteers. Presently, only 39% of Oregon’s facilities have a volunteer ombudsman. Volunteers empower residents to make informed decisions, upholding respect and dignity. Hood River County has six facilities, and Wasco County has 12. Currently, we are fortunate to have three incredibly dedicated volunteers covering both counties — Glenna Gibson, Laurie Miller, and Kim Vogel.
The term “ombudsman” originates from Sweden, and means “representative.” Long-term care ombudsmen visit care facilities regularly, addressing concerns and advocating for residents. Serving as voices for the voiceless, we uphold the rights and dignity of residents and contribute to the well-being of our community.
Glenna Gibson says, “I had been in the medical field for 40-plus years and when I saw the article in the The Dalles Chronicle, I thought it would be a good fit. I have always wanted to be a voice for others who don’t feel they have a voice.”
We work to resolve a wide variety of complaints, including unfulfilled care plans, medication errors, and food issues. I don’t know about you, but I get great enjoyment out of meals and appreciate having the choice of what and when I eat. For some residents, mealtimes may be the highlight of their day. But, if the food is continually bad or cold, it can greatly impact their quality of life. Astonishingly, the most common grievance centers around involuntary discharge. By providing vital assistance during this process, we ensure that facilities adhere to legal procedures and protect residents’ rights.
Since 1981, the Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman program has championed resident rights in licensed care settings. With around 45,000 residents across the state needing support, our mission is crucial.
The potential for long-term care is a shared reality for many. Volunteering with us not only imparts invaluable knowledge about the elder care system but also offers opportunities for personal growth. Advocacy, communication, conflict resolution, and teamwork are skills honed in this role. The bonds formed with like-minded volunteers enhances the work we do, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.
Laurie Miller explained why the ombudsman program was a good fit for her, saying, “I have a degree in health information management and allied health management. My education served me well as a physician practice manager and long-term care medical record director. I grew up in The Dalles and still live here. Now retired, I went looking for a volunteer opportunity to serve our community and use my training and experience, which I have found as an Ombudsman.”
I encourage you to consider stepping up as an advocate for older adults in your community. No expertise is required, just a genuine desire to care. Becoming a Certified Ombudsman is a straightforward process. For those inspired to make a difference, call 1-800-522-2602. We offer comprehensive training and a supportive team environment. The rewards are immeasurable — the smiles and gratitude from residents whose lives you touch, the skills you develop, and the network of friends you gain. Together, let’s make a difference in the lives of those who deserve the best care possible.
