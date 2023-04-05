Tina Castañares

Tina Castañares is a 39-year resident of the Mid-Columbia and a community volunteer.

My husband and I belong to a discussion group called “Talking About Aging.” Every two months, we meet to share thoughts, concerns, questions, book recommendations, tips, memories, stories of all kinds. The 11 members range in age from 71-82. We weren’t all acquainted at first, but from regular gatherings (and great potluck breakfasts), we’ve developed not only friendship but also confianza — a Spanish word usually translated as “trust,” with nuances of confidentiality, candor, confidence.

For the past three pandemic years, we’ve met by Zoom, but the in-person gatherings first established that confianza — and it remains strong, even online.

Britta Willson

Britta Willson