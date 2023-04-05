My husband and I belong to a discussion group called “Talking About Aging.” Every two months, we meet to share thoughts, concerns, questions, book recommendations, tips, memories, stories of all kinds. The 11 members range in age from 71-82. We weren’t all acquainted at first, but from regular gatherings (and great potluck breakfasts), we’ve developed not only friendship but also confianza — a Spanish word usually translated as “trust,” with nuances of confidentiality, candor, confidence.
For the past three pandemic years, we’ve met by Zoom, but the in-person gatherings first established that confianza — and it remains strong, even online.
In starting the group, we wanted to focus on aging rather than death and dying. We weren’t shying away from end-of-life issues; some of us were already involved with great community resources like Death Cafes. But there wasn’t yet much public buzz about aging itself. And it turns out there’s a lot to share about aging.
We always allow informal time to “check in” and time to listen deliberately, without crosstalk, to one another’s differing perspectives. Both elements have built that confianza I described. We’ve talked about our serious illnesses and treatments, losses of family and friends to death or distance, isolation, downsizing and moving, broaching hard conversations with our family members.
But we also continue to share our stories of current volunteerism, activism, travels, kids and grandkids, cultural events, personal plans for the future. We talk about politics, religion, the weather, technology, books, music, movies, food, you name it.
In 2016, we asked ourselves lightheartedly, “When will we need to hire somebody to clean the house gutters?” By 2023, that subject and others like it feel a bit more practical! As for mortality — well, we discuss that more often these days too. Being seven years older makes a difference.
Occasionally, someone asks if they can join our group, but we’ve decided not to expand. Rather, we encourage others to create their own discussion groups, and if you’d like any suggestions, we’re here. (Contact me at tdcastanares@gmail.com to ask us.)
Or you might consider selecting books about aging and older adulthood for your book club. Or hosting your own forums or events, or just a coffee klatch. It’s never too late — or too early — to “talk about aging.” After all, it’s an experience that we all go through, for our entire lifetimes!
A note about this monthly feature
“Through the Eyes of an Elder” is contributed monthly by the all-volunteer Aging in the Gorge Alliance (in Spanish, Alianza de la Tercera Edad). AGA/ATE continues to organize and support several initiatives to advance the appreciation of older adults and their caregivers in the Mid-Columbia.
The column has now reached readers 36 times thanks to the volunteer writers, interviewers, photographers and memoirists who have contributed. Their articles have been terrifically diverse:
• Profiles of local artists, musicians, dancers, and most recently of five Warm Spring women keeping their languages and culture alive.
• Topics like second careers, continued physical activity despite medical setbacks, community organizing and volunteerism, coming out as an LGBTQ+ older adult, caring for an aging parent, respecting the autonomy of the elderly, Medicare drug pricing, building your own home, native gardening, good nutrition for seniors, hearing impairment, exercise, affordable housing.
• Reflections on looking back to one’s youth, on being part of nature, on aging and poetry.
• Spotlights on two nationally recognized community health workers and four farmworking families originally from Mexico.
One early column was an interview with the late Dr. James Yamakazi, then 103 years of age, a Japanese-American physician who was sent to chronicle the impact of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Another contributor shared what they learned from their hospice patients.
In short, “Through the Eyes of an Elder” strives to capture all the variety you could expect to find among our neighbors who have many decades of experience behind them.
I wrote the first column and am signing off with this one, but it is by no means the last for the newspaper. It’s been an honor, an inspiration, and a lot of fun to curate “Through the Eyes of an Elder.” That torch is now passed to Britta Willson, a dedicated, passionate, and experienced gerontologist from The Dalles who will host it going forward.
Thank you, Britta. Thank you, Columbia Gorge News. And thank you to all the contributors these first three years. Here’s to many more articles appearing in this spot in the years to come!
