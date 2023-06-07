Goldendale Pride 1.jpeg
Image courtesy Britta Willson

The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance’s mission is to create a safe and welcoming community for LGBTQIA2S+ of all ages, connect LGBTQIA2S+ across the Gorge, and advocate for equity and justice. For inquiries, email gorgepridealliance@nextdoorinc.org.

On a warm evening in May, you would expect to find most teens in the Gorge enjoying the sunshine outdoors. One group of teenagers, however, can be found inside, in deep planning mode looking to connect with older generations.

Queer Panel - 1