The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance’s mission is to create a safe and welcoming community for LGBTQIA2S+ of all ages, connect LGBTQIA2S+ across the Gorge, and advocate for equity and justice. For inquiries, email gorgepridealliance@nextdoorinc.org.
On a warm evening in May, you would expect to find most teens in the Gorge enjoying the sunshine outdoors. One group of teenagers, however, can be found inside, in deep planning mode looking to connect with older generations.
Seated around two round tables at their future event venue — First United Methodist Church in The Dalles — nine teenagers from Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance’s (CGPA’s) Youth Leadership Council are spending their evening crafting interview questions and discussing event protocol.
“[Our goal is to] inform, educate, and validate,” writes one Youth Council member in their planning notes.
What event has this group of teens so focused? A Multi-Generational Queer Panel, held in celebration of Pride month.
Sponsored by the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance, a program of The Next Door Inc., the Multigenerational Queer Panel will feature five LGBTQ+ panelists, ages 19 to 70 and older.
Discussion topics will range from the coming out experience to daily life as an LGBTQ+ person living in the Gorge.
Loneliness and social isolation threaten everyone as we age. However, LGBTQ+ older people are more likely to grow old single and live alone and less likely to have children to support them. The panel is an opportunity to build and strengthen relationships between younger and older LGBTQ+ generations in the Gorge. LGBTQ+ people have historically been erased, so we must make sure that the individuals who paved the way are not forgotten.
Currently, more than 2 million older adults in the U.S. identify as lesbian, gay, and bisexual, and there are approximately 700,000 transgender older adults. As the overall population ages significantly, these numbers will grow tremendously. LGBTQ+ older adults are an at-risk and under-served population.
In 2021, Oregon conducted its first LGBTQ+ Older Adult Survey through extensive input by stakeholders, consumers, individuals with lived experience, and individuals who identify with the community. Survey findings included:
• 60% of respondents experienced discrimination within the last year, and this is higher among people of color (up to 94%).
• 21% of respondents do not disclose their sexual or gender identity to healthcare, aging, or other service providers.
• 24% of respondents have experienced abuse in the past year and 76% did not report it to the authorities.
There has been a lot of change in the queer community from the Stonewall Generation to the current Pride Generation, including the loss of countless community members during the HIV crisis. During Pride month, it’s important to gather community members to discuss our different experiences and perspectives to reduce generational fractures. It’s a gift to have wisdom pass down through generations.
As Youth Council member Anna states, “Having a panel like this means so much to me because I will finally be able to hear stories of queer people that represent what my future, and the future of my peers could look like.”
For many who identify as LGBTQ+, feeling connected to the community is vital for mental health, regardless of age. According to a 2019 study from The Trevor Project, “LGBTQ+ youth who report having at least one accepting adult were 40% less likely to report a suicide attempt in the past year.” Additionally, 64% of the Oregon LGBTQ+ Older Adult Survey respondents reported social support as one of their greatest needs.
For those participating in the Multi-Generational Queer Panel, this is an important moment for connection and empowerment. “I want to put myself out there and to be an advocate for trans and queer people,” said one panelist participant.
The Multi-Generational Queer Panel will be held June 9 from 6-8 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in The Dalles, 305 E. 11th St. The panel is free (no ticket required), all ages, and includes a free potluck.
For more information about this event, or other events happening in the Gorge during Pride month, follow Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance on Instagram @cgpridealliance, on Facebook @columbiagorgepride, or email gorgepridealliance@nextdoorinc.org.
