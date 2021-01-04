Mid-Columbia Oregon Retired Teachers, Unit 20, has selected Theresa Schugt as its 2020 scholarship recipient.
Schugt is in the first CGCC group that is partnering with the OSU Department of Education. This allows her to take all her course work at CGCC and graduate from OSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She currently is student government vice president.
Schugt graduated from The Dalles-Wahtonka High School in 2006 and plans to focus on teaching special education. The retired teachers sponsoring this scholarship represent Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties.
Commented