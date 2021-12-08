Have you ever juggled too much at once? No doubt that since COVID-19 came to our community, we’ve all endured more than we ever thought we could.
Sixteen-year-old Rose had always been a good student, so when she started to struggle after her school began virtual classes, school staff were confused and concerned. Rose was turning in late assignments, falling asleep during class sessions, or not showing up for class at all. Quickly, she was no longer on track to graduate on time.
Fortunately, The Next Door’s Youth Outreach Worker (YOW) who helps students at Rose’s school reached out to her.
The YOW discovered that Rose was drowning in responsibility. Rose spent her mornings parenting her 4-year-old twin sisters and 11-year-old brother, even supporting him through his virtual classes. In the afternoons, Rose attended her own virtual classes, did homework, and prepared dinner, all while caring for her younger siblings.
Rose hadn’t shared the unbearable weight on her shoulders with anyone at school. She felt ashamed that she wasn’t able to juggle it all and felt she couldn’t advocate for herself. With Rose’s permission, the YOW shared the situation with Rose’s teachers and was able to gain her some flexibility.
Rose breathed a sigh of relief. With a little hard work, her grades went back up, she was more engaged in class, and she got back on track to graduate this coming spring.
•••
