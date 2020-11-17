Taking care of your mental health is always important, but in this time of social distancing and isolation, it’s more important than ever.
Especially in the Latinx community, there’s sometimes a stigma around seeking services for mental health needs. It can be hard to be vulnerable and ask for help.
At The Next Door, caring and knowledgeable staff use both their skills and personal experiences to help our community be better, stronger, and healthier.
Everyone has their own life story; different reasons they may be struggling with uncomfortable feelings. Opening up and sharing with someone can be powerful and healing.
With this in mind and to meet this growing need, The Next Door is starting a 100 percent confidential Spanish-language emotional support line. The phone number is 541-288-8043, and the line has hours of operation Monday through Friday.
Call and talk to The Next Door’s compassionate staff. They’re there to listen, cry with you, and hear your story. Share this resource with your friends and family. You never know who might need someone to listen or someone to care.
