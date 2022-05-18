The last two years have been some of the most difficult we’ve collectively faced.
We’ve witnessed the struggles in our kids and communities. And every day, tragic and hard-hitting realities have bombarded our news outlets and impacted our sense of well-being.
It’s times like these that the work of local organizations like The Next Door are needed most. Programs and staff have been responsive to meeting immediate needs, with new programs created to serve migrant and seasonal farmworkers, Native American communities, and more.
Together, we have made a difference locally. With you by its side, The Next Door is committed to meeting the needs right here in our corner of the world.
Act locally. Give locally.
Your gift supports these and other vital services your friends and neighbors rely on every day:
• Services for migrant and seasonal farmworkers. Services designed to provide aid to agricultural workers through the COVID-19 pandemic are here to stay. The Next Door’s Community Health Workers will continue to provide culturally-responsive outreach and support for Latino workers throughout the Gorge through emergency financial help, food assistance, healthcare access, and more.
• Gorge Youth Mentoring (GYM) expands. Thanks to new funding, The Next Door’s GYM program is expanding its volunteer recruitment and youth outreach to White Salmon. If you’re an adult who lives in the White Salmon area and would enjoy spending time with a young person twice each month, or if you know a youth ages 6-21 in that area who would benefit from a positive role model, please contact The Next Door.
• Support for Native American youth. A specially-trained Youth Outreach Worker from The Next Door now serves Native American youth ages 6-21 in the Gorge who are struggling with school attendance, academic performance, or personal crises. Native Supports provides cultural activities and opportunities to connect with peers in a fun and supportive setting.
• Youth Drop-In Center. Now open at The Next Door in The Dalles, the Youth Drop-In Center is a welcoming and safe space for young people ages 14-23 who are experiencing houselessness or who need a safe place to hang out. Caring staff are available to provide clothing, hygiene kits, blankets, and emotional support, as well as connections with additional resources such as food and emergency housing. From breathwork to craft projects, the Drop-In Center is already abuzz with activity.
Double your impact now through May 31. Visit nextdoorinc.org/donate and have your gift of $250 or more matched up to $15,000. For more information, email info@nextdoorinc.org or call 541-386-6665.
