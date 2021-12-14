“No one expects anything from me.”
Fifteen-year-old Izzy uttered these heartbreaking words in the office of The Next Door’s Youth Outreach Worker (YOW) at the local high school. They were meeting to talk about Izzy’s high number of school absences and low grades.
Izzy was way behind on his credits when he and the YOW started meeting every day after school. During one of these sessions, Izzy opened up and broke down crying.
“I just want to make my parents proud and graduate.”
With only a few months before graduation, he was overwhelmed by the work to be done. But he didn’t give up. The YOW helped Izzy set small goals to get back on track, celebrating every milestone along with him.
Graduation day was joyous for Izzy and his family. In the audience, his parents beamed with pride, both of them brought to tears by their son’s accomplishment. It was the first time Izzy had seen his stoic father cry. It was proof to Izzy that the expectations and goals he has for himself are what really matter.
“It was hard, but it was worth it!”
The Next Door, the Gorge’s largest human services 501c3 non-profit organization, serves approximately 3,500 Gorge residents each year with programs that support and empower. The Next Door’s Youth Outreach Workers work within local schools, providing students with emotional and academic support, as well as referrals to additional resources for food, mentoring, housing, mental health, and more.
Visit nextdoorinc.org/donate to give a special gift today to build hope one youth at a time and help give young people like Izzy the support they need to meet their goals and thrive.
Thanks to $60,000 in matching gifts, you can double your impact by giving your gift now through Dec. 31.
