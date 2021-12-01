Eighteen-year-old Andy has never had much confidence. Growing up in a modest home with few friends and fewer opportunities to develop life skills and have life experiences, he struggled.
This past summer, Andy had his first job through The Next Door’s Summer Youth Employment Program. Though he was hesitant at first, Andy spent weeks mastering hand tools like shovels and saws to work cooperatively with his fellow crew members, his peers, to do trail restoration and other natural resource management in the Columbia River Gorge.
Andy loved the opportunity to be out in nature, with the warm sun on his face and the smell of pine trees all around him. Andy’s confidence soared, and he quickly became the first worker to volunteer for even the most challenging tasks.
What you don’t know is that Andy is blind.
With the help of a guide, Andy worked hard, learned new skills, and felt proud of himself and his work. For the first time, Andy sees a future for himself that includes a job he genuinely enjoys, maybe even a job outdoors, using the skills and confidence he learned this summer.
