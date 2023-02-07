The Dalles is going to be extra sweet this Friday, as the second annual Chocolate Crawl takes downtown by storm.
The crawl, planned by Downtown The Dalles, will be a “walk the town” type event, aiming to kick off the Valentine’s Day weekend with a chocolatey bang. According to a press release from Downtown The Dalles, more than 25 businesses will be participating, staying open until 8 p.m. with different chocolate- and Valentine’s- themed activities and products. “It’s up to each business that participates what special they want to do,” said Anne Wring, co-owner of Smoke Wring BBQ and member of Downtown The Dalles.
For Smoke Wring specifically, Wring said they had a “whole plethora of things planned,” including specialty off-the-grill desserts and specialty drinks for kids and adults. And, of course, she said everything will be chocolate-themed. As a bonus, Smoke Wring will also have the fire pits going for s’mores.
StudioFit owner Hannah Mapes, who is also a member of Downtown The Dalles, said the studio will be offering partner yoga starting at 6:30 p.m.
“This is going to be great for not only couples but friends too,” Mapes said. “And you don’t need a partner to participate. It’s all inclusive.”
The class will be fun for both those experienced with yoga and beginners, she said. Additionally, there will be hot chocolate afterwards.
“We sell a nootropic hot chocolate at our studio boutique that is like an adaptogenic latte, it’s supposed to calm you down,” she said. “So we’ll be serving that.”
Last year’s crawl served as a return to downtown activity, following the pandemic. It paved the way for First Fridays, quarterly events and fundraisers that were yet to come. Wring said that, coming off of closures due to the pandemic, the chocolate crawl was refreshing.
“It was amazing, because we’d all been shut in for COVID,” she said. “And it was finally a way for everybody to get out and walk the downtown and visit businesses that normally closed early. It was just kind of a breath of fresh air.”
The official crawl starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Participating businesses will be marked with signs and balloons. For more information, visit Downtown The Dalles on Instagram @downtownthedalles.
