The Dalles will be gracing the big screen on Saturday, Feb. 26, as Animal Planet airs a Pacific-Northwest-themed episode of “Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante.” The episode, titled “Lake Monsters of the Pacific Northwest,” will feature Galante, wife Jessica Summerfield and their 2-year-old son Rhodes as they set out to find the origin of rumors of Pacific Northwest river monsters.
Though the episode will start in Lake Chelan, Wash., as Galante and Summerfield investigate rumors of the Lake Chelan Dragon, their endpoint will be very familiar to Gorge residents as they take to the Columbia River to go sturgeon fishing in The Dalles.
Galante and crew came to The Dalles in June 2021 in order to film the episode, but Galante said that wasn’t his first time in the city. Around two years ago, he and his family were on a road trip when he got a call from a friend, telling him he needed to stop by The Dalles.
“I had never heard of The Dalles, Ore., before,” he said, “and I didn’t even know it existed. I don’t think I’d ever actually been to Oregon before.”
His family, consisting of Summerfield, Rhodes, and the family’s little dog, had been road-tripping from their home in Southern California, traveling through Utah, Idaho, and Montana, and were in Washington, about to leave, when a survivalist friend called him.
“She had just been fishing with Greg Gustafson, the Sturgeon General, and she called me and she says, ‘Forrest, I don’t know anybody who loves fishing as much as you do. You have to go sturgeon fishing in the Columbia River in The Dalles, Ore.”
Galante said that even though it was out of the way and inconvenient, he couldn’t help but want to go.
“I begged my wife and then we had our baby with us and my little dog, so we drove about seven hours out of our way to The Dalles, Ore.,” he said.
There, Galante was able to meet up with Gustafson. Despite Gustafson being incredibly busy — and even saying it was the wrong time of year — he agreed to take Galante and the gang fishing with him.
Though it wasn’t the right time of year, Galante said he still had a great time and they caught about five fish. The biggest sturgeon was 36 inches, which, while sturgeon can get much, much bigger, was by no means small.
“I still had a blast,” Galante said. “I love fishing. I love catching a big fish, and a 36-inch fish is not a small fish.”
Even though he was impressed, Galante said Gustafson promised they could do better.
“Greg kept apologizing to me and saying how terrible the fishing was and said, ‘You can do so much better’ and ‘Please come back sometime,’” Galante said.
A few years later, when “Mysterious Creatures” was in pre-production, Galante said he was doing research for the show and kept coming across stories of Pacific Northwest “river monsters.”
“While cryptids don’t really interest me at all, I always have this belief that there are direct correlations between these cryptid-like stories and real animals. And so it all just sort of clicked for me,” he said.
For Galante, the stories reminded him of the his experience in The Dalles and what Gustafson had said about how big the sturgeons could get.
“I’ve been to the Pacific Northwest, I’ve been to The Dalles, I’ve seen a sturgeon. So when I was reading these reports of what these river-slash-lake monsters are in the Pacific Northwest, well, it just all sort of clicks, doesn’t it?” he said. “They have armor like dragons, they get locked in these waterways because of human-constructed dams, and people think that they’re seeing monsters. And quite frankly, if you look at a 14-foot surgeon, it is a bloody monster.”
When they started filming for the show, Galante had the sturgeon in the back of his mind. They started in Lake Chelan, investigating the rumors of the “Lake Chelan Dragon.” Though they didn’t find a “dragon,” they did find something special on a scuba dive. Something that Galante thought perfectly fit with his theory: A few scutes, the bony structures that line the back of sturgeons.
“I knew straight away that Greg was the right person to call,” he said. “So I called Greg and I said, ‘Listen, you told me a couple years ago that you promised to get me a big fish. Let’s go get the big fish.”
When Galante arrived in The Dalles in June, he would set out on a boat with Galante and his crew, and by the end of a six or seven hour day, they would return to shore with a huge sturgeon, around 11-feet long.
It wasn’t just the fish that was remarkable about the trip, though, Galante said.
“I had a wonderful time and, specifically to speak to The Dalles, Lisa (Farquharson, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO) was incredible,” he said. “They took us out for an amazing dinner, and everyone was so hospitable to my production crew and I. We had such a fun time being there.”
In fact, Galante said he had such a good time at The Dalles, he wants to come again, this time just for fun rather than for work.
“I have a group of buddies I go fishing with once a year,” he said. “It’s like our little man getaway. So I’ve threatened to make us go to The Dalles I think for three years in a row. But I think we might actually do it this year, just so that we can all go fishing for sturgeon together.”
Galante also said that The Dalles is one of the most hospitable places he’s been for a show with Animal Planet.
“You know, I travel all over the world,” Galante said. “Usually living in tents and hammocks and all these other things to do this work. It was an absolute treat to be in The Dalles and stay in a comfy hotel and eat out at great restaurants and finish the end of (the episode) there as opposed to being freezing cold in the middle of nowhere.”
The new episode of “Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante” will air at 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, on Animal Planet.
