2023 Oregon Charter Academy

The graduating class of Oregon Charter Academy included two students from The Dalles. Graduation ceremonies were held June 10 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. Kayla Winslow of The Dalles has attended from kindergarten through 12th grade.

 Contributed photo

THE DALLES — On June 10, Oregon Charter Academy (ORCA) honored its 2023 class of graduating students at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. Of the nearly 260 graduating students, two are from The Dalles, one being Kayla Winslow, a legacy student who attended ORCA from kindergarten through her senior year.

“As we say goodbye to our graduates, our hearts fill with joy and pride. We are confident that the solid foundation they built at Oregon Charter Academy has prepared them for the next phase of their lives,” ORCA Executive Director Allison Galvin said. “To the diligent and dedicated Oregon Charter Academy students, I extend my warmest congratulations. On behalf of the entire staff, we wish you all the best in your future endeavors!”