THE DALLES — On June 10, Oregon Charter Academy (ORCA) honored its 2023 class of graduating students at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. Of the nearly 260 graduating students, two are from The Dalles, one being Kayla Winslow, a legacy student who attended ORCA from kindergarten through her senior year.
“As we say goodbye to our graduates, our hearts fill with joy and pride. We are confident that the solid foundation they built at Oregon Charter Academy has prepared them for the next phase of their lives,” ORCA Executive Director Allison Galvin said. “To the diligent and dedicated Oregon Charter Academy students, I extend my warmest congratulations. On behalf of the entire staff, we wish you all the best in your future endeavors!”
Oregon Charter Academy is the state’s first online school, established 18 years ago as Oregon Connections Academy. The tuition-free virtual public charter school became independent in 2020 to better serve K-12 students throughout Oregon with advanced technology and customizable approaches to a standards-based curriculum. Graduating students experienced an individualized, dynamic and responsive curriculum that has prepared them for college and careers. Options like the career and technical education program (ASCEND), the college readiness program (AVID), and other social opportunities have given students a head start.
“Oregon Charter Academy has given me the confidence and knowledge to pursue my career in veterinary medicine after graduation,” ORCA senior Ingrid Peterson said. “The teachers, the events and my friends have shaped me into the person I am today. Thank you, ORCA!”
Commented